GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protestors demanding scrapping of NEET detained near Union Minister Kishan Reddy’s residence 

The Kachiguda police have made 49 preventive arrests so far.

Published - June 22, 2024 12:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A large group of about 100 people, including representatives from the Student Federation of India (SFI), Congress MLC Balmur Venkat among others, gathered at Barkatpura Crossroad about 100 metres away from Union Minister Kishan Reddy’s residence in Kachiguda on Saturday morning (June 22.)

The crowd gathered at around 9 a.m. after they had allegedly sought time from the Minister to discuss the NEET exam cancellation issue. “They were allegedly irked when Reddy refused to comment and talk about the cancellation,” said the police.

The Kachiguda police have made 49 preventive arrests so far. “People gathered there were taken away in police vehicles. Arrests were also done by the Nallakunta and Amberpet police,” Kachiguda inspector Laxmikant Reddy said.

Related Topics

politics / politics (general) / state politics / Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.