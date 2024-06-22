Protestors demanding scrapping of NEET detained near Union Minister Kishan Reddy’s residence 

A large group of about 100 people, including representatives from the Student Federation of India (SFI), Congress MLC Balmur Venkat among others, gathered at Barkatpura Crossroad about 100 metres away from Union Minister Kishan Reddy’s residence in Kachiguda on Saturday morning (June 22.)

The crowd gathered at around 9 a.m. after they had allegedly sought time from the Minister to discuss the NEET exam cancellation issue. “They were allegedly irked when Reddy refused to comment and talk about the cancellation,” said the police.

The Kachiguda police have made 49 preventive arrests so far. “People gathered there were taken away in police vehicles. Arrests were also done by the Nallakunta and Amberpet police,” Kachiguda inspector Laxmikant Reddy said.