Protesting farmers in Kamareddy to meet today to decide future course of action

January 17, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

The families of farmers from eight villages falling under Kamareddy master plan organised protest with rangoli (muggulu) on the occasions of Bhogi and Sankranti.

On the first day, it was in villages where women and children made colourful rangoli in courtyards. On the second day, they went to the district headquarters town and put muggulu on main roads, drawing the attention of passersby.

As part of the protest, a gloomy slogan written before municipal office on the day of Sankranti read, “Farmers have no option but to hang themselves if the master plan is not cancelled”.

After a day’s break on Monday, the farmers’ joint action committee (JAC) plans to gather at the Pochamma temple in Old Rajampet village on Tuesday to chalk out the future action plan to mount pressure on the government. The JAC has already given a call to the municipal councillors, particularly those elected from merged villages in the municipality, to resign before January 20.

There are a total of nine councillors elected from the merged villages. Two of them are from BJP while the remaining are from ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

BJP councillors Kasarla Srinivas (11th ward-Lingapur) and Sutari Ravi (2nd ward-Rameshwarpally) had already announced their willingness to resign and the same was communicated to the leaders of JAC.

The ruling party councillors also held meetings with the farmers in their respective villages and assured that they would side with the farmers and see to it that both industrial zone and green zone are removed and road widening is not taken up. They said that they came to meet farmers on the instructions of MLA G.Govardhan and he was also in favour of farmers.

“We are ready to resign the moment it is decided so by the JAC at Tuesday’s meeting,” Mr.Srinivas told The Hindu.

Farmers now await the decision of ruling party councillors.