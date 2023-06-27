Protesting BJP cadre taken into custody

June 27, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

BJP party workers led by former MLA NVSS Prabhakar were arrested by the Uppal police when they tried to take out a protest march against the visit of Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K.T. Rama Rao to the area to open the pedestrian skywalk at the crossroads on Monday.

Holding “KTR go back” placards, the BJP leaders accused the Minister of ignoring the development activities in the area.

“The Minister had promised to adopt Ramanthapur during the GHMC elections with underground sewerage network, but nothing was done. There has been no effort to start new industrial units while the lands of the shut ones are being usurped surreptitiously,” charged Mr. Prabhakar talking to media. He and his followers were sent to Ghatkesar police station and they were later released after the inauguration programme.