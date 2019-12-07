Protesters demand ‘encounter death’ for Yellapatar rapists

People belonging to all segments of society including caste organisations and political parties in the tribal belt of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, especially Jainoor mandal headquarters, on Saturday, demanded ‘encounter’ death for the three accused in the Yellapatar gangrape and murder case in Lingapur mandal. About 200 of them staged a rasta roko in Jainoor, vociferously demanding the accused to be ‘eliminated’ on the lines of the encounter death of the accused in Disha gangrape and murder case.

A Scheduled Caste woman from Jainoor, a travelling vendor of vessels and balloons, had been gangraped and murdered brutally near Yellapatar habitation in Lingapur mandal in the district on November 25. Police had, nevertheless, arrested the three accused, Shaikh Babu, Shaikh Shabuddin and Shakiha Maqdoom within 24 hours of the crime.

Angry protesters, who congratulated the State police department for the killing of the Disha case accused the previous day, pointed out the difference in handling the two cases in question. “Justice cannot be different for forward castes and the downtrodden,” pointed out the State convenor of Nethakani Sangham, Jadi Ravinder as he accused of slow progress in the Yellapatar case.

The Dalit leader said the Yellapatar incident had taken three days before the Disha crime. “Despite this, the SC victim did not get justice,” Mr. Ravinder added.

Among those who addressed the protesters was Gedam Pentubai, an Adivasi supervisor of the Jainoor Integrated Child Development Services who wanted the government to hand over the Yellapatar accused to women. “You hand them over to us and see the way we extract justice,” she observed in anger.

The protesters obstructed traffic on the busy Utnoor-Asifabad road for about three hours. Jainoor market also observed bandh until noon in solidarity with the Yellapatar victim.

The rasta roko was lifted following an assurance from Asifabad DSP A. Satyanarayana and Jainoor CI J Suresh that the family of the 30-year-old victim was being taken care of by the government in all aspects and trial will begin in fast-track mode against the accused. They said the investigation in the case was at an advanced stage.