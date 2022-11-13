Protesters block Manakondur MLA’s convoy on Rajiv Rahadari in Karimnagar district

ADVERTISEMENT

Tension prevailed on Rajiv Rahadari (SH-1) near Gundlapalli stage in Ganneruvaram mandal on Sunday when some local youths allegedly blocked the convoy of Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan and attempted to attack it.

The incident occurred during a dharna organised by some local youth organisations, attended by a host of Congress cadres, on the roadside in support of their demand for widening of the Gundlapalli-Ganneruvaram road.

According to sources, trouble broke out when a group of irate protesters blocked the convoy of Mr Balakishan, who is also the chairman of Telangana Samskrutika Sarathi, while it was passing through the Gundlapalli stage around Sunday afternoon.

As the situation turned tense, police dispersed angry protesters by resorting to mild lathi charge, sources added.

Earlier, District Congress Committee (DCC) president Kavvampalli Satyanarayana and others sat in the dharna, expressing solidarity with the local youths.

Meanwhile, the local TRS cadres condemned the incident terming it as a ‘brazen attack’ on the MLA’s convoy by some ‘disgruntled elements.’

In a statement, senior Congress leader and former Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that several protesters were detained by police while staging a peaceful dharna under the aegis of the DCC in support of the demands for expansion of a vital road and repairs to various roads in the mandal battered by heavy rain during the last monsoon.