Protest staged seeking hike in upper age limit for uniformed posts

April 30, 2022 18:56 IST

R. Krishnaiah says it’s lowest in Telangana compared to many States

Telangana Vidhyarthi Federation (TVF) staged a protest here on Saturday demanding that the State Government increase the upper age limit for filling 17,291 posts for which notifications have been issued so that more unemployed youth could compete for them and the best candidates could make it for jobs.

Speaking at the protest, president of the National Backward Classes Welfare Association R. Krishnaiah said the State Government has announced filling of over 80,000 posts including nearly 18,000 uniformed posts in the police, forest and excise departments. As notifications were not issued on regular basis, many youth who were aspiring for the posts have become ineligible now by cross the upper age limit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stating that about one-lakh youth would lose an opportunity to compete for the posts if the upper age limit was not increased in spite of they preparing for the necessary tests all these years, Mr. Krishnaiah said the upper age limit for police posts in the general category was 25 years in Telangana. However, the upper age limit in different States for all uniformed services including police, fire, excise and forest jobs was 32 years from 40 years.

Similarly, the upper age limit for IPS posts filled by the Union Public Service Commission was 32 years. The upper age limit for general category candidates for uniformed posts in Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Rajasthan was 32 years, in Karnataka and Gujarat it was 35 years, in West Bengal it was 36 years, Bihar (37 years), Maharashtra (38) and Uttar Pradesh (40).

He appealed to the government to relax the upper age limit keeping in mind the fact that there was no Group-I notification issued for the last 11 years. K. Srinivas of Congress, TVF president Rajesh and others spoke at the dharna held at Indira Park.