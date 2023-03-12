Protest over voters deletion in Cantonment Board

March 12, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) held a protest at the Cantonment Board over the deletion of voters from the existing list unscientifically and without any proper ground work.

Hundreds of people joined the protest held under the leadership of chairman of the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation and BRS leader Manne Krishank. He said in the 2015 Cantonment Board elections there were 22,000 voters in Ward 2 but that number has surprisingly come down to just 7,872 votes. He said people have been living in these colonies for the last 60 years and the Board officials are now denying them their basic voting rights.