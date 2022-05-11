Protest for clean drinking water

Organisations including CITU, AIDWA, DYFI, and PATNAM have conducted a demonstration outside the headquarters of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board demanding clean drinking water supply.

The organisations alleged that several slums in the city are receiving drinking water with low pressure. Even that water is polluted with sewage, and ridden with insects and larvae. Borewells are non functional at several locations, and drinking water is being supplied once in four or five days, a statement from them alleged.

The organisations have taken up a survey in 70 slums about the drinking water quality, and located the issues in Musheerabad, Bagh Amberpet, Golnaka, Chaderghat, Ramantapur, Rahmat Nagar, Borabanda, Cantonment, Bansilalpet, Gudimalkapur, and Mehdipatnam areas.

A memorandum was submitted to the MD, HMWS&SB M. Dana Kishore with demands for supply of clean drinking water with good pressure, repair of sewerage lines in slums, installation of public taps, repair of borewells, and supply every alternate day for all the areas.