Protest condemning killing of vet

There was widespread protest condemning the gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian, near Shamshabad in Cyberabad police commissionerate limits, by taking out rallies and burning effigies of the accused persons in Karimnagar town on Saturday.

Student activists belonging to left parties, including PDSU, AISF, SFI, and AISB, took out a procession in the town and set fire to the effigies of the four accused persons, and demanded that the government award capital punishment to all the accused persons. They demanded provision of adequate security to women and girls in the State.

CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy expressed concern over the crime and criticised the police for not being able to check increasing crimes against women. TDP Mahila wing district president Nujetti Vani alleged that there was no security for women under the TRS government. Crime rate against women was increasing in spite of the Nirbhaya Act, she said and favoured encounter of the accused persons to avoid such incidents in future.

TDP district president Ambati Joji Reddy demanded that Home Minister Mahmood Ali resign owning moral responsibility for increasing crimes against women. He alleged that the law and order had gone for a toss in the new State.