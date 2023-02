February 16, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - SIDDIPET

The relay protest by villagers of Tigul at Jagadevpur mandal in Gajwel Assembly constituency demanding that the government name it as mandal headquarters reached 200 days on Thursday. Marking the occasion, the villagers wrote 200 postcards to their MLA and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to form the mandal.