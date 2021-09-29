Protest against temporary relocation of fruit market

Farmers, traders and commission agents staging a protest against the shifting of Kothapet Fruit Market to Batasingaram.

HYDERABAD

29 September 2021 23:01 IST

Farmers, hamalis and commission agents of Kothapet Fruit Market formally demanded that the State government withdraw the proposal to relocate the market to Batasingaram in Hayatnagar.

Instead, the market should be moved to Koheda as agreed upon previously, they said, holding a demonstration in front of the office of the Agricultural Marketing Department in Himayatnagar on Wednesday, with support from the Communist Party of India.

Addressing the protesters, Telangana State secretary of CPI Chada Venkat Reddy said it is unfair to move the market to Batasingaram, instead of Koheda, as promised by the government earlier.

Farmers, buyers and traders will face severe difficulties with the market moved from current 22 acres to eight acres in Batasingaram, Mr. Venkat Reddy said, and questioned how hundreds of trucks arriving daily could be accommodated at the new market with space crunch. Hamalis will be severely hit by the proposal and expressed concerns about the increased cost of commuting.

Mr. Venkat Reddy demanded that the decision for temporary relocation be immediately withdrawn and market should be shifted only when all facilities are in place at Koheda.

CPI national executive member and former MP Syed Azeez Pasha said directly or indirectly close to 50,000 families are dependent on fruit market for their livelihood and it is inappropriate on part of the government to take hasty decisions and harass poor families.

Telangana Raithu Sangham State general secretary Pasya Padma and Gaddi Annaram market JAC convener Ashok were present on the occasion.

A delegation led by Chada Venkat Reddy discussed the issues with the Director of Agricultural Marketing, a statement said.

Meanwhile, the market yard at Kothapet has not been receiving any trucks for the past four to five days, officials said. Traders are allowed to take out only the merchandise stored inside the market. Regular trading and transactions could be resumed at Batasingaram from October 1.