Protest against power tariff hike
Senior BJP leader and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar led a protest demonstration before the TSCPDCL office in Uppal against the hike in power tariff by the TRS government on Friday. He accused the government of making use of power supply for its political ends but not paying to the distribution companies leading to the latest burden on all sections of society. The party will fight tooth and nail till the high rates are withdrawn, he said.
