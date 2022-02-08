Protest against GO 317: Bandi to teachers

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday called upon the employees and teachers to gear up for a massive agitation on the lines of “Sakala Janula Samme” (People’s strike), till the government makes necessary amendments in the controversial GO 317.

Releasing a pamphlet on the issue at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, where he, along with other senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders gathered to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the evening, he recalled that the employees and teachers played a key role in the separate state agitation.

“They thought their problem would be solved after achieving separate Telangana. But it is unfortunate that even in the Telangana state, they are still forced to fight for the same local area status,” he regretted. The agitation seeking amendment to GO 317 was totally justified and the BJP would extend complete solidarity with them.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had brought forth the GO “without properly applying his mind putting a question mark on the nativity of the teachers and employees disturbing their lives as they are forced to become non-locals in their own area of working,” he said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said the entire state witnessed the police assault on him and sending him to jail when he was “peacefully” protesting in their support. “The party is not scared and I call upon the employees not succumb to any pressure from KCR and fight till they achieve success,” he added.