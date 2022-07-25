‘Protecting democracy is historical necessity’

Not changing the party: Mallu Ravi

Congress senior vice president Mallu Ravi said that protecting democracy was more important than changing parties.

“Government would get defeated before the public when it was undemocratic. People are judges in a democracy. They have defeated many and they made many win. Rulers ran away from Sri Lanka when public revolted. If some one feels that they would win because in power, it was nothing but stupidity,” commented Mr. Mallu Ravi. He was responding to the reported comments made by Congress MLA Komati Reddy about his expected joining of BJP.

Stating that the entire nation was supporting the Congress, the Congress leader said that party was with public and would stand like that only in future. He expressed confidence that party would come to power in the coming elections.