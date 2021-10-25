Protect identity of whistle-blowers: Minister

‘Reward informants of narcotics suppliers’

Identity of the people who pass information about narcotics suppliers has to be confidential. And they should be incentivised suitably. The directions were issued by the Telangana Prohibition and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud to the Excise officials. The officials and staff who work efficiently would be awarded and rewarded, he said.

The Minister on Sunday felicitated the Excise team from Medchal who have seized 4.9 kgs of mephedrone worth around ₹ 2 crore. A raid conducted in a flat at Kukatpally, which was turned into a spot where people used to consume narcotics, has led to seizure of 4.9 kg of mephedrone by the Excise Medchal team on Saturday. They have conducted the raids in Kukatpally, Ibrahimpatnam, and Nagarkurnool district, and caught three people.

It was suspected that the narcotic substance was manufactured in a sick pharma unit around Hyderabad. Two suppliers of the narcotic are absconding.

Mephedrone was seized in the State after a long time. The strong narcotic is also called as ‘M-Cat’, ‘Meow-Meow’, which is sold at around ₹ 2,000 to ₹ 4,000 per gram.

Medchal District Prohibition and Excise officer Vijay Bhaskar, O Sahadevudu from the District Task Force, constables involved in the raids, were felicitated.

Mr Srinivas Goud has said that based on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s directions to increase vigilance to stop the transportation of ganja from Andhra-Chhattisgarh, Odisha, the Excise department officials have formed a separate task force.