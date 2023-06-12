Protect BRS to continue all schemes: KCR

June 12, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - JOGULAMBA -GADWAL

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao urged the public to protect the party so that programmes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and Kalyana Lakshmi would continue without any problem. He also asked them to teach a lesson to the Congress which had vowed to throw Dharani, a web portal dealing with land-related issues, into Bay of Bengal.

Mr. Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated party office, police offices and Collectorate at the district headquarters on Monday and later addressed a public meeting. A large number of party workers and public attended the meeting.

“You have two Ministers - V. Srinivas Goud and S. Niranjan Reddy - who worked hard during the separate Telangana agitation. We divided erstwhile Mahabubnagar district into five and we are going to have medical colleges in all the districts. In the past, we used to see migrations from the district. Now it was reversed and people from Kurnool, Raichur, Chhatishgarh and other places are coming here for work. We are offering round-the-clock power supply which is not there in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh,” said Mr. Chandrashekar Rao while addressing the public meeting.

The Chief Minister said that the Gadwal district had been changing for better with increasing agriculture and he promised to visit the district again for inauguration of Gattu Lift Irrigation Scheme, Mamidikunta and Malammakunta irrigation projects

Referring to Dharani, Mr Chandrashekar Rao said: “Because of Dharani we are able to offer Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, registration of lands and issue pattas without any hitch. Whenever I am asking, people are telling that they want Dharani. Do you want to have it or not?” he asked. When people said that they wanted to have Dharani, the Chief Minister called upon the public to teach a lesson to the Congress.

He also announced sanctioning of ₹10 lakh grant for every village, ₹15 lakh for very mandal, ₹50 crore for Gadwal municipality and ₹25 crore for three other municipalities.