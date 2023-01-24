January 24, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Several intellectuals have appealed to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to protect Adya Kala. They addressed an open letter to the Chief Minister in this regard on Tuesday.

“The cultural diversity of India exists in different subsistence like in regarding different regions and in different forms. Many endeavors are on to safeguard the age-old cultural heritage with all its wholesomeness. ‘Aadya Kala’ is very important one amongst those efforts. Culture survives in any country, within the layers of soil from so many generations within many ranges and forms. That could be accepted as real culture. Culture proliferates from the struggles of life, life styles, beliefs and faiths as from bud to blossom, blossom to pod, pod to fruit, and fruit to seed,” they said in the letter.

The letter was released at the Press Club. K.vSrinivas, Editor, Andhra Jyothi, K. Ramachandra Murthy, senior editor, Prof Ghanta Chakrapani and MLC Goreti Venkanna were present.

“Worldwide culture is divided into two sections. One is tangible one. They contain Buildings, Rivers, Temples, Sculptures, Paintings and Graves etc., The second one is intangible culture. It is perceivable as in Sound, Music, Oral Songs, Narratives, Odes and Proverbs.

The collection of artifacts Aadya Kala is distinctive and discrete in nature. They could be considered as symbols of people multitude. They are the rare artifacts made by nomads and semi nomads. They are the symbols of their respect. They should be displayed and at the same time preserved in a safer place,” they further informed.

Stating that there are five segments in Aadya Kala -Endangered musical instruments, script, language and literature, Artifacts in metal, Paintings, making of wooden toys and leather puppet and tools and apparatus used from the beginnings of life, they said that Prof. Jayadhir Thirmal Rao has collected all these artifacts for museums from 45 long years. He has also collected the apparatus which is 100 years old to create rural Indian village.