Prospects of Srisailam dam storage swelling in a week brighten with flood from Almatti, Narayanpur

The prospects of Srisailam dam, one of the two joint projects or water storage facilities of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, getting copious flood and its storage swelling considerably by the month-end have brightened with upstream projects getting heavy flood for over a week and forecast of its continuation at least for the next 7-10 days.

Discharge of heavy flood at Almatti and Narayanpur dams in Karnataka has already started reaching Srisailam from the wee hours of Saturday via Jurala. In the evening, the discharge of flood at Narayanpur was 1.09 lakh cusecs and it was 83,000 cusecs at Jurala. Nearly 82,000 cusecs flood was being released to the river from Jurala, including over 47,400 cusecs from 12 spillway gates and another 34,700 cusecs with power generation.

On the other hand, Tungabhadra dam, which supplements flood to Srisailam, was getting nearly 1.04 lakh cusecs flood and it is likely to go up with the major catchment area of Tunga and Bhadra rivers, Agumbe in Karnataka, recording copious rainfall from Monday.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), there was 33 cm rainfall during the 24-hour period till 8.30 a.m. on July 16, followed by 21 cm the next day and 12 cm to 13 cm for the next three days.

Irrigation Department authorities are hopeful that Tungabhadra dam would become surplus over the next four days if the current measure of flood continues into the project. “Even in the worst case scenario of steady decline in flood, it will become surplus over the next 8-10 days”, a flood monitoring official said.

The CWC forecast data has indicated that flood to Almatti will continue to rise further from 79,000 cusecs recorded on Saturday evening at least for the next one week and could cross one-lakh cusecs by Saturday next.

Heavy rain

Meanwhile, the ongoing spell of heavy rains across the State is expected to bring fresh water into minor irrigation tanks both in the Krishna and Godavari basins.

As on Saturday, medium irrigation projects only in some of the North Telangana districts such as Kumram Bheem-Asifabad (P.P. Rao, Peddavagu-Jagannathpur), Mulugu (Palemvagu), Bhadradri-Kothagudem (Teliperu, Kinnerasani) were getting heavy flood in the Godavari Basin.

Among the major projects in Godavari Basin, Sriramsagar (15,100 cusecs), Kaddam (8,600) and Yellampally (5,700) were getting notable flood in the upstream of Medigadda Barrage, which was getting over 3.73 lakh cusecs flood with major contribution from Pranahita. In the downstream, Sammakka (Thupakulagudem) Barrage was getting or discharging nearly 4.83 lakh cusecs flood with supplementation from Indravati.

