Prospects of kharif diminish with each passing day

With the time running out fast for sowing crops and the uncertainty prevailing over major reservoirs getting water even after the third week of July, the prospects of kharif season are getting diminished with every passing day in Telangana.

Farmers raising the rain-fed crops are largely worried about the fate of crops sown already as the rainfall deficit continues to remain over 30%. “The fact that more than two-thirds of mandals in the State — 394 out of 589 — are suffering deficient and largely deficient rainfall as on July 21 is a worrying factor not only to the farming community but also to the government,” a senior officer, unwilling to be quoted, said reacting to the situation prevailing in the State.

Cultivation of all major kharif crops is both below normal and lesser than the extent covered by now last year. Sowing operations have been completed in about 23 lakh hectares so far against the normal extent of 26.5 lakh ha covered by now. Last year, the extent covered was over 27 lakh ha by now.

Irrigation projects

Truant monsoon is also holding back a section of the farming community from raising paddy nurseries due to the uncertainty over getting water for irrigation from projects. “We are unable to decide on raising raise paddy nursery as there are no inflows either into Jurala, Srisailam or Nagarjunasagar so far this season,” Srinivas Reddy, a farmer of Miryalguda area in Suryapet district said explaining the uncertainty prevailing among the farming community in area under projects.

After cotton, paddy is the second most important kharif crop, extent wise. Cotton is normally cultivated in about 40% (17.2 lakh ha) of the total kharif extent of 43.3 lakh ha and paddy is covered in over 22% (9.6 lakh ha) of the total extent for the season.

True to such farmers’ fears, the prospects of Jurala, the gateway of Krishna river for the two Telugu States, getting any flood from the upstream appear grim as inflows into Almatti reservoir in Karnataka have fallen below 20,000 cusecs and the discharge of water into the river course towards Narayanpur dam through power generation started on July 13 was stopped on July 20.

Almatti inflows

“We can pin our hopes on a fresh bout of flood to Almatti-Narayanpur for getting water to Jurala-Srisailam. Last year, Srisailam started getting flood both from Tungabhadra and Krishna by now and as on July 21 the inflows into the reservoir were recorded at over 9.3 tmc ft against zero this year,” a flood monitoring engineer in the Irrigation Department said explaining the position of reservoirs.

Agriculture Production Commissioner C. Parthasarathi said the Agriculture Department is ready with two contingency plans for raising alternative crops up to July 31 and August 15 in the event of continued dry spell. “The focus will be on suggesting farmers to go for cultivation of millets and other coarse grains, short duration pulses and castor to ensure production of food grains as well as fodder,” he stated.