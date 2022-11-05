Prospects of first pumped storage hydel project in TS brighten

A 1,200 MW project proposed in Nirmal district with water drawn from Swarna river

The prospects of Telangana having its first pumped storage hydro-electric project have been rekindled with the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF) getting a new proposal from a private firm for establishing a 1,200 megawatt project at Ranapur in Nirmal district with an estimated cost of ₹6,614 crore.

At a meeting of the expert appraisal committee of MoEF on river valley and hydro-electric projects held in October has recommended issuance of terms of reference (ToR) to the proposal for preparing a detailed project report and getting it appraised by the committee for getting environmental clearance.

According to the proposal, the project proponent seeks to source water from Swarna reservoir based on Swarna river, a tributary of Godavari, for establishing an off-stream closed loop pumped storage project. Although the reservoir has only 1.5 tmc ft storage capacity, it is linked to Sriramsagar project canal for supplementation of water.

The pump storage hydro-electric project plans to have 3×300 megawatt generators and 2×150 megawatt generators with potential to generate 1,592 million units of energy annually. Of the 409.64 hectares land required for the project, 502.04 hectares of forest land and 107.6 hectares of non-forest land.

The project would have two reservoirs with upper reservoir having gross storage capacity of 1.095 tmc ft water and lower reservoir having capacity of 0.877 tmc ft. A 400 KV double-circuit transmission line with quad moose conductor for 22 km length would be constructed from the project site to the 400 KV TS-Transco sub-station at Nirmal for evacuating the energy generated.

“With abundant water available in the Godavari Basin, there’s a scope for several such pumped storage hydro-electric projects in Telangana. Such projects are already under implementation in neighbouring States including Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. In fact, 6,860 megawatt capacity pumped storage hydel projects in the pipeline in AP are located in the Penna Basin and are based on water drawn from Srisailam reservoir”, a senior engineer of TS-Genco said when contacted.

The Irrigation Department of Telangana has complained to the Krishna River Management Board several times already requesting it to restrain AP from going ahead with the pumped storage hydro-electric projects stating that they were being planned with water drawn from Srisailam reservoir in violation of the Tribunal Award (KWDT-I) and without appraisal of the river board and approval of the Apex Council.

Sources stated that pumped storage hydro-electric projects with a total installed capacity of 10,260 megawatt are in the pipeline in AP in Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa, Puttaparthi, Visakhapatnam and Paravatipuram districts. In Telangana, a private firm had proposed to set up a 3,960 megawatt such project in Mulugu district and another 1,200 megawatt unit in Nirmal district but its plans have failed to make any headway.