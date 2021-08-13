Proposal to reopen schools, colleges from Sept. 1 reaches CM’s Office

Officials are learnt to have suggested phased reopening of educational institutions

Revival of classroom teaching by opening the educational institutions from September 1 is likely if the government accepts the recommendations of the Education department to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Proposals to this effect have reached the Chief Minister’s Office for the final approval. Sources said it is suggested by the officials to approve opening the educational institutions from September 1 in a phased manner beginning with higher classes. Primary and secondary classes in schools will not be in the first phase if the recommendations are to be believed.

Classes can open from Class 8 to post graduation with 50% students initially is what the officials have recommended. However, classes for students from class 1 to 7 may open up after Vinayaka Chavithi or Dasara festival. Their argument is based on low number of cases in the State and also the fact that lockdown has been lifted totally and the public transport too was available.

If classes start from September 1 the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) might consider conducting first year examinations for second year students who were promoted without exams. However, these exams will be held with limited syllabus and giving lot of choice questions making it easy for the students. A clear picture will emerge only if the classes begin.

Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has already decided to opt for classroom teaching as students were away from it long enough affecting their learning abilities. Several other States have also decided to open up in a phased manner worrying that school students were being seriously affected.

Problem in the rural and semi-urban areas is bit worrisome as they were not connected to the online classes due to access to smartphones, network issues and also their inability to adapt to the new mode of learning. Officials have cited reports of several children in the rural villages forced to look for work either in agricultural fields or tagged along with their daily-wage-labourer parents.