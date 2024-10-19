Proposal to name roads, streets after martyred police personnel, says DGP Dr. Jitender

The State government is contemplating naming roads or streets in villages and other public places after martyred police personnel.

The police department had mooted the idea and the State government is actively considering the proposal, said DGP Dr. Jitender. Sharing details of the 10-day programmes being convened from October 21 marking the Police Commemoration Day, the DGP said at a press conference that parades would be held at Goshamahal stadium in Hyderabad and in the districts on the day.

A booklet chronicling courageous acts of police personnel, who sacrificed their lives while discharging their duties, being published by the Police Department, will be released during one of the commemoration programmes. Hoardings, banners and posters with policing themes will also be displayed at public places.

As part of ‘Open House’ concept, schoolchildren, members of youth clubs and citizen groups would be invited to police stations to familiarise how the police department strives for public safety.

Mr. Jitender said senior police officials would visit the families of police martyrs from October 22 and 24 to assess welfare of the families and resolve pending grievances, if any. A special high tea would be organised for these families after the Police Flag Day parade on October 21, he said.

