GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Proposal to name roads, streets after martyred police personnel, says DGP Dr. Jitender

Published - October 19, 2024 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
DGP Dr. Jitender along with senior officials addressing the press in Hyderabad on Saturday.

DGP Dr. Jitender along with senior officials addressing the press in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The State government is contemplating naming roads or streets in villages and other public places after martyred police personnel.

The police department had mooted the idea and the State government is actively considering the proposal, said DGP Dr. Jitender. Sharing details of the 10-day programmes being convened from October 21 marking the Police Commemoration Day, the DGP said at a press conference that parades would be held at Goshamahal stadium in Hyderabad and in the districts on the day.

A booklet chronicling courageous acts of police personnel, who sacrificed their lives while discharging their duties, being published by the Police Department, will be released during one of the commemoration programmes. Hoardings, banners and posters with policing themes will also be displayed at public places.

As part of ‘Open House’ concept, schoolchildren, members of youth clubs and citizen groups would be invited to police stations to familiarise how the police department strives for public safety.

Mr. Jitender said senior police officials would visit the families of police martyrs from October 22 and 24 to assess welfare of the families and resolve pending grievances, if any. A special high tea would be organised for these families after the Police Flag Day parade on October 21, he said.

Published - October 19, 2024 08:54 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.