Proposal to merge six villages, a municipality in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation

A proposal has been mooted to merge six villages and one municipality located within 10 km radius of Karimnagar city with the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC).

These include Bommakal, Durshed and Gopalpoor (Karimnagar rural mandal), Chintakunta, Laxmipoor and Malkapoor (Kothapalli mandal) and Kothapalli municipality.

Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar has written to the district administration in this regard.

In the letter, he requested the district administration to send the proposals to the government for the merger, which, he said, was imperative to ensure amenities such as drinking water and roads to people residing in these areas.