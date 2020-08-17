Proposal to develop HGA into world class facility

HYDERABAD

Activities should be synonymous with Brand Hyderabad, says Minister

Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud appealed to the officials of the Hyderabad Golf Association to submit a detailed proposal to develop the picturesque golf course adjoining the historic Golconda Fort into a world-class facility.

The Minister went around the golf course and stressed the need to make the course, spread over 213 acres, into something which should be synonymous with Brand Hyderabad. “It is imperative for everyone concerned to make the entire sprawling venue into a tourism centre given the backdrop of the historic monument,” Mr. Srinivas Goud said.

“Since, the golf course is within the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, it would be appropriate to discuss the subject with Information Technology and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao garu also,” he felt.

The Minister suggested that henceforth whenever any event is staged at the golf course, Telangana State government emblem should be displayed prominently and the HGA should work in close coordination with the Tourism Department. “It is also important to retain the archaeological and the historical importance of the location when any developmental activities are undertaken,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday evening, the Sports Minister visited SAI-Gopi Chand Academy at Gachibowli and interacted with the players and the support staff, including chief national coach P. Gopi Chand.

Mr. Srinivas Goud expressed satisfaction with the safety measures being taken at the Academy in the wake of shuttler N. Sikki Reddy and physio Ch. Kiran first testing COVID-19 positive and then testing negative the second time they had undergone the test.