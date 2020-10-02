Property valuation for Dharani on

As per orders of the CS, details to be submitted to sub-registrar offices

The State government has launched valuation of each and every property in the State, both agricultural and non-agricultural, for incorporating them into Dharani portal, an online platform for accessing all land-related records, which will take off on the Vijayadasami day.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders, seeking basic value details of agricultural and non-agricultural properties that the gram panchayats and urban local bodies (ULBs) other than Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the GHMC itself were supposed to furnish to sub-registrar offices (SROs) for updating on Dharani.

Officials said the basic values of properties had not been revised after formation of Telangana state. Hence, the values fixed by committees headed by Revenue Divisional Officers in rural areas and Joint Collectors in urban local bodies in 2013 would hold good. The committees used to revise the values twice an year in combined Andhra Pradesh prior to 2013. In the wake of Mr. Somesh Kumar's orders, Director of Municipal Administration N. Satyanarayana directed all municipal commissioners in the State to ensure that the revenue ward/block wise information of buildings and lands was furnished to SROs.

The orders of Chief Secretary explained that the government had decided to incorporate the basic values of agricultural and non-agricultural properties on Dharani portal to enable property owners to know them directly without anyone's intervention.

Value slabs

The current basic value of agricultural properties was by and large based on classification of survey numbers into three categories. Of these, those having potential for conversion to house sites and those abutting important roads were given higher basic value.

The remaining survey numbers had a lower basic value.

In the case of non-agricultural properties, the current basic value was based on door and ward/block numbers.

There were generally two market value slabs — general value and higher value. Door numbers that had higher value were identified and listed separately by the Registration department. The remaining properties were given general value.

The Telangana State Technology Services and Dharani team will develop a web application to be used by SROs. It will enable SROs to login, select gram panchayats or ULBs and enter basic value against each property on Dharani.

For both agricultural and non-agricultural properties in gram panchayats, the SROs will first record the basic values of those fetching higher values due to their proximity to highways or other considerations. Then, bulk recording of general values for remaining properties will be done.

The same procedure of recording basic value of high-valued and general value non-agricultural properties in ULBs other than GHMC will be taken up.

In GHMC areas, house numbers of ward/block which have higher values will be fixed with basic values. The SROs will use bulk recording feature to enter the general value of ward/block in the remaining house numbers.