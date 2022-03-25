Property tax assessment goes online

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has officially announced the online property tax assessment system at the time of registration, to make the process people-friendly.

Explaining the process, a statement from the GHMC said any existing property, which was already assessed for property tax or vacant land tax, gets automatically mutated in the name of the new owner without having to change the existing Property Tax Identification Number or Vacant Land Identification Number.

If the registered property is new or not assessed so far, a new PTIN/VLTIN is generated by the Registrations Department and sent to GHMC online.

After assessment of property, the owner will receive SMS with two links, one to download the assessment copy and the other for payment of tax.

The new system will ensure that all the properties registered are assessed without human intervention, and removes pendency in GHMC offices, the note informed.