Property show from Feb.11 - 13 at Hitex: CREDAI

Home-buyers urged to go for best TS-RERA approved projects only

The 11th edition of the Hyderabad Property Show 2022 will be held at Hitex, Madhapur, from Feb.11 to 13, with the three-day event bringing together member developers, material vendors, building material manufacturers, consultants, and financial institutions from across the city to exhibit the advances in real estate sector under a single umbrella.

The exhibition will showcase properties suiting every requirement and budget by the developers, providing consumers a chance to get the best options for home solutions in the twin cities. This year, the property show has bigger stall sizes, more open spaces, bigger corridors, and a big lounge for meetings because of COVID protocols. said Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) on Thursday.

The event will present only TS-RERA approved integrated townships, apartment complexes, gated communities, villas, green buildings with a special impetus on retail and commercial complexes, informed the leadership team of president P. Rama Krishna Rao, general secretary V. Rajashekar Reddy and others at a press conference.

“We have planned the property show keeping in mind all the COVID-19 protocols, the same has been incorporated in the stall designs and exhibition layouts. The demand for bigger apartments is gradually increasing as the pandemic has forced a hybrid work culture. This is largely facilitated by the record low rates of interest on home loans and improved affordability due to stable real estate prices,” they said.

CREDAI has “sincerely advised” the prospective home-buyers to pick from “best TS-RERA approved projects” only as certain “unscrupulous” players have been trying to sell non-RERA registered properties, increasing the risk to gullible home buyers. Fellow members were urged to book their stalls before the last date.