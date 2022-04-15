Property show from April 29

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) announced that the 11th edition of the Hyderabad Property Show 2022 will be held from April 29-May 1 at Hitex, Madhapur. The three-day property show will bring together all the member developers, material vendors, building material manufacturers, consultants, and financial institutions to exhibit the advances in the real estate sector under a single umbrella.

The exhibition will showcase properties suiting every requirement and budget by the developers, providing consumers a chance to get the best options for home solutions in the twin cities. The event will present only TS-RERA-approved integrated townships, apartment complexes, gated communities, villas, green buildings with a special impetus on retail and commercial complexes, and open plots, among others, along with the participation of a large number of banks and financial institutions.

The organisers expect that this edition will be more significant and more popular as this is the first after pandemic. “The real estate sector has been robust and growing rapidly even though the last two years were challenging for everyone,” said president CREDAI-Hyderabad P. Ramakrishna Rao and general secretary V. Rajashekar Reddy, according to a press release.