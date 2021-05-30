Property registrations to resume in TS today

Officials hopeful of ₹1,000 crore revenue a month

The prospects of revenue increase through Registration and Stamps department brightened after the State Cabinet’s decision to extend relaxation of lockdown time by three hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration and Stamps Department officials are making arrangements for restarting the process for registration of agriculture and non-agricultural properties from Monday as the government has decided to open the offices till 1 p.m. every day.

The process was brought to a grinding halt after the government stalled registration process since imposition of the lockdown from May 12.

The department which saw a significant rise in revenues since December last had registered revenue to the tune of ₹717 crore in April and this was followed by revenue collection of around ₹250 crore before the lockdown was imposed since May 12.

Activities of the department were brought to a standstill ever since, but the department is confident of making up for the deficiency after the government allowed it to function with necessary protocols.

Senior officials said the slot booking process for both agriculture and non-agriculture properties will start in the right earnest.

The sub-registrar offices are capable of generating six slots every hour and the presence of necessary people including buyers, sellers and two witnesses will be allowed in the SROs following the relaxation given by the government, of course with all COVID-19 protocols.

This would amount to 24 slots in six hours for the SROs and the number would be higher in the district registration offices where booking of 12 slots would be possible taking the total number of registrations to 48. Officials are hopeful that the relaxations given by the government would help them achieve the targeted revenue of close to ₹1,000 crore a month going by the demand that had seen an increasing trend in the past four months.