Property registrations fall in Hyderabad in January: Report

February 10, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad residential market witnessed nearly 2,500 fewer units of property registrations in January 2023 compared with the figures recorded during the same time last year. Collections, too, have gone down by 26%.

A year-on-year assessment report released on Friday by Knight Frank India, a Mumbai-based real-estate consultant, said that the market “has remained stable in absolute terms in the mid-income category of ₹25 lakh to ₹50 lakh”. Such buyers, despite factors of price and interest hike, had financial confidence to make long-term commitments, it observed.

Of the total 4,872 apartment units registered last month, 54% belonged to buyers from mid-income category. If registrations were to be read by size of the apartments, 71% were units of 1,000-2,000 square feet. This figure was 72% in January 2022.

Much like last year, Medchal-Malkajgiri district topped the registrations at 41%, followed by Rangareddy (35%), Hyderabad (15%) and Sangareddy (8%).

The report made a notable observation on Sangareddy. The district saw the steepest rise of 48% year-on-year on the prices of transacted residential properties in January 2023, which indicated that there were more sales of higher-value houses in Sangareddy.

Demand for big-ticket properties, worth over ₹2 crore, continued and that for apartments in the size range of 2,000-3,000 square feet and over 3,000 square feet remained around 7% and 2% respectively.