Properties worth ₹3.95 crore seized following ACB’s search operation at Uma Maheshwar Rao’s residence  

Published - May 22, 2024 08:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

Following raids at the Ashok Nagar residence of ACP of CCS Uma Maheshwar Rao on Tuesday, properties worth around ₹3.95 crore were logged as per government value.

The seizure by the officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) included 600 gm of gold ornaments, net cash worth ₹37 lakh and movable and immovable properties worth around ₹3.51 crore.

A case of disproportionate assets was registered against the official under Sections 13(1) (b) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, after search operation across 10 other properties belonging to friends, family and associates of the official.

“The market value of the movable as well as immovable properties will be many times higher than the document value. Verification of additional assets is under way and lockers will also be opened as part of further investigation,” the officials said.

The ACP was arrested and is being produced in Hyderabad special court for SPE and ACB cases.

