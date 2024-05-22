GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Properties worth ₹3.95 crore seized following ACB’s search operation at Uma Maheshwar Rao’s residence  

Published - May 22, 2024 08:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

Following raids at the Ashok Nagar residence of ACP of CCS Uma Maheshwar Rao on Tuesday, properties worth around ₹3.95 crore were logged as per government value.

The seizure by the officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) included 600 gm of gold ornaments, net cash worth ₹37 lakh and movable and immovable properties worth around ₹3.51 crore.

A case of disproportionate assets was registered against the official under Sections 13(1) (b) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, after search operation across 10 other properties belonging to friends, family and associates of the official.

“The market value of the movable as well as immovable properties will be many times higher than the document value. Verification of additional assets is under way and lockers will also be opened as part of further investigation,” the officials said.

The ACP was arrested and is being produced in Hyderabad special court for SPE and ACB cases.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / corruption & bribery / construction and property / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.