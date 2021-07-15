Promotions in Excise Dept. continue

HYDERABAD

15 July 2021 22:16 IST

The promotions in the Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department continued on Thursday as well. A day after 50 officials got to know that they have been promoted, 142 more people received the promotions.

The department’s Minister V Srinivas Goud said on Thursday that 28 people were promoted to Assistant Excise Superintendent posts, three as chemical examiner, five as staff officers, 52 as Prohibition and Excise inspectors, 27 as officer superintendents, 47 as senior assistants.

Mr Srinivas said that postings to the officers and staff will be issued shortly and vacancies in the department will be filled up through Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) recruitment process in a short period of time.

Advertising

Advertising