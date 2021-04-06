Promoted to Special Secretary in NITI-Aayog

K Rajeshwara Rao hails from Nalgonda district in Telangana

The Centre’s Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has announced promotion as special secretary to K. Rajeshwara Rao, currently working in the NITI-Aayog as Additional Secretary managing urban development, labour & employment, skill development, etc. Mr. Rao hails from Nalgonda district of Telangana and belongs to the 1988 IAS batch allotted to the Tripura cadre. He has been promoted along with five other officers temporarily upgrading the posts held by them.

A doctorate in social sciences, the officer had earlier being instrumental in drafting the national mineral policy and was also the chief of National Urban Health Mission and had prepared guidelines for launch of PM ‘Jan Arogya Yojana’ during 2014 and 2016. Dr. Rao had also implemented several development projects in ADB assisted National Urban Health Mission, World Bank assisted environmental projects, DFID assisted APUSP, etc., said a press release.