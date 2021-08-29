Promoted officials await posting

HYDERABAD

Telangana Prohibition and Excise department officials who were promoted one and a half months ago said that they were awaiting posting orders. After waiting for a long time, around 50 officials received promotion around July 14. When contacted, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said posting orders would be issued shortly.

Before being elevated, the officials said only 12 persons had been promoted and received posting on May 6. After receiving promotion orders in July third week, the officials were relieved. They were elevated to the posts of Additional Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, Excise Superintendent, and others.

“As posting orders are not issued yet, we are facing two issues: two people of the same cadre are working in the same Excise station or jurisdiction. For example, if two people in Excise Superintendent cadre work in the same Station, it becomes difficult to execute orders. Who will command whom? Though officers eligible to assume posts are available, some people are holding two to three additional posts,” sources in the department said.

Several officials from the department contacted The Hindu detailing how some officials were holding two to four additional posts and about lack of increment in salaries despite receiving promotions. They said that all those who were elevated to higher cadre were awaiting posting.

“When we are available to perform the jobs, why give additional charge to a few? The posting orders will resolve the conflicts,” sources said.