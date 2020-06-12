Promote greenery on mission mode:CS

HYDERABAD

12 June 2020 18:40 IST

Officials told to focus on plantation during rainy season

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has stressed the need for taking up promotion of greenery on a mission mode with focus on more plantation during the rainy season.

Participating in a meeting convened to review the progress of works relating to urban forestry, the Chief Secretary exhorted the officials concerned to intensify their work related to rejuvenation of forests and protecting them from encroachments in fulfilment of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision for promoting green cover across the State. Works on development of 188 forest blocks in 129 locations were underway and the officials concerned should take up massive plantation in the areas wherever possible for making the urban areas sustainable and liveable.

He directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials to take up plantation along the roads being developed under the comprehensive road management programme and make sure that the works had visible impact. The metro rail officials should likewise take up development of greenery on both sides and medians along the corridor, he said directing the officials to immediately take up extensive plantation in urban forest blocks.

The officials were directed to formulate an action plan for the development of urban forest blocks utilizing the funds available under the compensatory afforestation fund management and planning authority (CAMPA). Proposals for works totalling to ₹ 900 crore should be prepared for submission to the Central government and steps should be taken to constitute a project monitoring unit for urban forest blocks.

In addition, committee comprising representatives from the Revenue, Forest and other concerned agencies should be constituted at the forest block level to resolve land related issues within a week and constantly review the developments.