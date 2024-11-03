GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Promises made to TGSRTC workers pending: JAC

Published - November 03, 2024 09:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Joint Action Committee (JAC) has embarked on a state-wide campaign to demand the merger of the corporation with the Telangana government. JAC members will wear black badges to draw attention to their demands.

According to JAC vice-chairman Thomas Reddy, demands for new buses, salaries on a par with Telangana government employees, and a revision of pay remain unresolved. He said that workers had supported the Congress in the run-up to the Assembly elections last year, hoping that these long-standing issues would be addressed.

The JAC has also planned a meeting with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to press for their demands. Further, memoranda outlining the current state of affairs and workers’ grievances would be submitted to District Collectors across the State, Mr. Reddy said.

“All promises are pending. Workers are suffering and the burden of work is heavy. There are thousands of vacancies. Workers do not have much opportunity to rest after tough and long working hours. There is an issue with granting leaves also,” he added.

