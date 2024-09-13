ADVERTISEMENT

Karimnagar Collector for prominent display of mental health helpline in govt. hospitals, junior colleges and health centres

Updated - September 13, 2024 07:33 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Karimnagar District Collector Pamela Satpathy on Friday asked officials of Health and other departments to prominently display the toll-free number 14416 of the Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele MANAS) in all State-run health centres, government hospitals and junior colleges. She was speaking after releasing specially designed boards to display the Tele MANAS toll-free number at a programme held in the Collectorate here on Friday. District Medical and Health Officer, Karimnagar, Sujatha and others were present. The Tele MANAS facility was launched in October 2022 as part of the National Tele Mental Health Programme of India, an initiative of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

