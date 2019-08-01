Projects in Nizamabad yet to get proper inflows

In spite of rains upstream the Godavari in Maharashtra and also in Karnataka, there is no considerable inflow of water into major or medium-level irrigation projects in the old undivided Nizamabad district. In Sriramsagar Project, the lifeline of north Telangana, water is at dead storage level and in the Nizamsagar Project, another major and old reservoir, water is below dead storage point.

Other projects such as Ramadugu, Koulash, Lendi, Pocharam, Singeetam and Kalyani are not yet filled fully. Ramadugu in Darpally mandal is almost empty but inflows in other projects are moderate. Besides, many major tanks are not getting significant amount of water.

However, farmers are happy with the regular rains and drizzles occurring in the last four days as they infused life into the standing crops and raised the hopes at least on irrigated dry crops. They also boosted paddy transplantation which was below 40 % of normal sowing area before the latest rains this season. The showers also helped recharge groundwater. Many borewells, in fact, went dry after raising paddy seedlings.

Those who raised seedlings under Nizamsagar ayacut are of the view that unless the project gets filled they cannot get a bumper crop. At present there is hardly one tmcft of water in the reservoir as against its full capacity of 17.5 tmcft, which will hardly suffice for one release for drinking water if there is no bountiful rainfall.

In SRSP there is just 5.660 tmcft of water at 1,049 ft, as against its full capacity of 90 tmcft at 1,091 ft FRL. This day last year, the position was 15.930 tmcft at 1,062 ft. Only 0.383 tmcft has come into the reservoir since June 1 this year, according to the project authorities.