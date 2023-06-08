Project to reimagine Mir Alam Tank takes shape

June 08, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The girls assembled in a classroom and began making their demands. “We want a library, a reading room and a sports centre reserved for girls. We have no place to go where we feel safe,” said one of the girls as Anant Maringanti of Hyderabad Urban Labs jotted down their demands.

“I want to go to a library to learn about what opportunities await people like me,” said one of the girls. And just like that, a social intervention to improve the quality of life for people living in the Mir Alam Tank periphery, is unfolding near the man-made lake created on June 8, 1806.

“We have a Memorandum of Understanding with the State government to help upscale the living conditions of people in the area and we are working with the community to understand their needs,” said Mr. Maringanti.

The MoU entails that HUL work with six Zonal Commissioners of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to work on projects that have disused, neglected urban spaces.

“We worked at the Mahindra Hills site where a sloping space with ill-laid steps and pipelines was transformed into a useful community space,” said Mr. Maringanti. While the Mahindra Hills project was a low-cost one with CSR funding from an IT major, the State government wants to showcase the Mir Alam Tank area collaboration as it plans to expand into other areas of the city.

The lake has a vast spread with a periphery that is about 8 kilometres. A part of this will be turned into a walking track with play area.

“There are seven inlets bringing in sewage into the lake. Effluents from Kattedan area also flow into it. The project will involve making the water cleaner and the road accessible for walkers. Safe lighting, CCTV, and patrol vehicles will ensure that,” says Mr. Maringanti.

Currently, the lake is covered with a sheet of water hyacinth on the road near the zoo while the water near the Mir Mahmood ki Pahadi is dark where even the weeds cannot be spotted. The lake used to be a source of water for decades after it was commissioned by Mir Alam, the winning general of Nizam Ali Khan, in the battle of Srirangapatna against Tipu Sultan. The lake water deteriorated as the population of the city expanded and reached the outer periphery of Rangareddy district. Boating was stopped a decade ago.

Now, the project involves installation of water and air monitoring devices, a skill development centre, water sports facilities and a flea market.

Among the first thing will the HUL team is looking at is turning the small rocky area on the Arsh Mahal side into a community area where families and children can spend time.

“We are trying to reimagine the area and make it useful to the society. There are no playgrounds or spaces for relaxation. The rocky area on the edge of the lake will be that,” says Mr. Maringanti.