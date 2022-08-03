Project oustees ignored by TRS govt.: Bandi

August 03, 2022 21:21 IST

TS BJP chief gives patient ear to farmers’ problems on 2nd day of yatra

In the name of redesigning of irrigation projects, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has taken over land from the poor but ignored appropriate relief and rehabilitation measures as well as proper compensation to the oustees, charged TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.

On the second day of the third phase of his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ at Baswapur village, the MP gave a patient ear to people who gave up their land for the proposed reservoir with enhanced capacity as they complained about the lack of proper houses and inadequate monetary benefits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Women in particular claimed that elders died broken-hearted and some families were forced to migrate as the offer was ₹15 lakh an acre when the going price was one crore rupees. The Collector and revenue officials claimed there are no records that we are owners of the land when we have been cultivating for generations,” said Timmapur village sarpanch Tinnam Raju.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar assured them of his party’s support to their cause and pointed out that he has taken up the programme to understand their hardships, especially those of the poor, “on the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

“KCR has no care for common people. Farmers should be happy when there are new irrigation projects, but here they are distraught because of the callous administration. What is the use of projects when farmers don’t benefit. The Kaleshwaram project has been built for commissions,” accused the BJP chief.

He told the gathering of farmers who gave up land for Gauravelli project in Husnabad and also for Mallannasagar that they have been suffering due to lack of compensation and wondered if it was fair to deny the same in the pretext of “government land and pattas” after depriving them of their cultivation rights.

The MP claimed that the Centre has been providing free rations, vaccine for corona virus and funds for infrastructure development when KCR chose to “confine himself to the farmhouse”. Later, towards dusk, he entered Bhongir town where he received a grand welcome.