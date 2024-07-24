Prohibitory orders in Moinabad following demolition of mosque

ADVERTISEMENT

As tension prevailed following the demolition of centuries-old Qutb Shahi Mosque in Chilkur of Moinabad, the Cyberabad police issued orders prohibiting the entry of outsiders in Moinabad.

The orders, issued by the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty, prohibit any gathering of five or more people and entry for people who do not ordinarily reside in the area or do not ordinarily have work in the area from 6 a.m. of July 24 to 11 p.m. of July 30.

This comes after the Bajrang Dal issued a ‘Chalo Moinabad’ call against the construction of the mosque. “Few representatives from other places arrived in Moinabad for the protest but they have been sent back,” Moinabad Inspector said. According to officials, villagers belonging to the other community have also initiated a protest claiming that construction of a mosque in close proximity to Chilkur Balaji Temple will create communal trouble in the area.”

