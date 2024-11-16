 />
Prohibitory orders imposed near TGPSC Group-III exam centres

Published - November 16, 2024 06:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In a move to ensure smooth conduct of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group-III examinations scheduled for November 17 and 18, Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu has issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS (earlier Section 144 of the CrPC).

The orders prohibit any kind of assembly of persons within a 200-metre radius of all examination centres in the Rachakonda limits, said the Commissioner . This restriction is in place to maintain public order and peace during the examination period.

The Commissionerate urged people to cooperate with the police and adhere to the prohibitory orders. Any violation of these orders may lead to legal action.

