Progress should continue unhindered and only BRS can do it: KCR

November 28, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Hyderabad

Hyderabad

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) concluded its campaign for the Assembly elections with a public meeting addressed by party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel on Tuesday.

Starting early, compared to the rival Congress and BJP, Mr. Rao addressed 96 election rallies in all, starting from Husnabad on October 15. It has been his practice since 2014 election campaign to launch it from Husnabad and conclude it in Gajwel. Interestingly, he did not address any meeting in Hyderabad although he covered a few constituencies on the outskirts.

In Gajwel, the BRS chief said that the highest point of his life was achieving statehood to Telangana after struggling for and living with the dream for about 14 years and the next 10 years in the reconstruction of Telangana, “destroyed in many ways by united Andhra Pradesh rulers”.

“You (people) made me Chief Minister twice. What more can I ask? I will be turning 70 next February. It’s not about the posts or positions but cementing and streamlining the work done so that progress continues unhindered and this is possible only with BRS,” he said in a bid to connect with his constituents emotionally.

The Chief Minister thanked the people of displaced villages stating that it was their sacrifice that had made Mallannasagar successful to meet the irrigation and industrial needs for about half of the State. He stated that he tried to develop Gajwel as a model constituency attracting the attention of other States and countries and in the coming term, his priority would be to get non-polluting industries including IT.

He requested people to think why they should cast even one vote to BJP as it was that party’s government that had denied even one of 157 medical colleges sanctioned by it and not giving a single Navodaya School to Telangana since 2014. Besides, the Centre had been discriminating the State in every possible way and denying its due share of devolution.

About Congress, he said that the party was the root cause of all problems in Telangana as the region (Hyderabad State) was forcibly combined with Andhra to heap injustices in matters of water, funds and jobs. Now, the party is out to trouble farmers again with limited hours of power supply, if voted to power, and pruning Rythu Bandhu to only ₹15,000 per farmer, he added.

