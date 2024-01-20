Progress in Kazipet-Balharshah tripling-electrification rail work

January 20, 2024 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - HYDERABAD - photo available

The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced that another significant part of the ongoing Kazipet – Balharshah tripling and electrification project between Hasanparti road and Mandamarri of 12.7 km has been completed on Sunday.

This not only provides a continuous third-line facility between Hasanparti Road – Mandamarri for a distance of 104 km but also completes a total of 131.7 km on this important railway route. The Kazipet – Balharshah stretch falling under the jurisdiction of both Telangana and Maharastra States is a vital rail link situated along the super busy Grand Trunk route connecting northern parts with southern region of the country, said an official release.

The railways, to further ease the traffic, took up tripling and electrification works between Kazipet – Balharshah section on the GT route, for a distance of 202 km (Telangana-159 km and Maharashtra-43 km) has been sanctioned in 2015-16 with an estimated cost of ₹2,063 crore.

Parts of it including 59 km between Uppal - Raghavapuram and 60 km between Sirpur Khagaznagar - Manikgarh have already been completed. Now, out of 159 km in Telangana, the third line works of 12.7 km between Hasanparthi - Uppal falling under Hanmakonda and Warangal districts has been completed, giving a boost to the socio-economic development of this region, said General Manager Arun Kumar Jain.

Earlier, the Raghavapuram – Mandamarri section of a total of 164 km on the same section was completed as also initially the tripling works between Raghavapuram – Mandamarri for a distance of 33 km in 2016. The GT route has been witnessing continuous growth of both passenger and freight traffic, leading to oversaturation of the section.

Hence, the commissioning of a third line in this stretch will further ease the congestion for both freight and passenger trains. Works in the balance stretches are in fast progress, he explained and has complimented the entire team of both Secunderabad division and construction organisation for their work, the release added.

