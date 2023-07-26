Progress in Guntur-Guntakal doubling-electrification rail work

July 26, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The South Central Railway (SCR) has commissioned the 10.7 km double line between Guntakal - Maddikera as part of Guntur - Guntakal doubling and electrification project on Wednesday.

Guntakal station acts as a crucial junction handling important trains that come from all directions and connects Andhra Pradesh with the Rayalaseema region and and beyond south.

This line passes through Guntur, Prakasham, Palnadu, Nandyal and Kurnool districts connecting the hinterland areas. The total project of 3,887 crore 401-km was sanctioned in 2016-17. Around 232-km stretch of doubling works with electrification has been completed on the different sections of Guntur – Guntakal section till date.

It includes sections between Nallapadu - Satulur (32-km), Maddikera - Dhone (57-km), Betamcherla - Malkapuram (23-km), Munumaka - Savalyapuram (22-km) and Jaggambotla Krishnapuram - Cheekategalapalem (87-km). Importantly, with the completion of doubling between Guntakal - Maddikera, the continuous stretch from Dhone to Guntakal now stands electrified along with double line. The works in the balance sections of the project are in fast progress, said SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain.

Completion of doubling and electrification on these sections will not only decongest the section but also helps in increasing the average speed of the trains. This will help in operating trains bound towards eastern parts like Visakhapatnam, Calcutta and beyond from the Rayalaseema region, he added in a press release.

Unreserved trains for Urs

Meanwhile, the SCR has announced four special unreserved trains for the convenience of pilgrims attending 46th anniversary celebrations of ‘Urs-e-Shareef’ of Great Saint Hazrath Khwaja Syed Mohammed Badesha Quadri Chisthy Yamani on August 1 at Halkatta Shareef near Wadi junction.

The schedule is: 07175 Hyderabad – Wadi 10.05/5.30 on Aug.1 & 07176 Wadi – Hyderabad 16.20/21.20; 07177 Hyderabad – Wadi 5 a.m. and 10.15 a.m. - 07178 Wadi – Hyderabad 11.05 a.m. and 4 p.m. on August 3. These special trains will stop at Begumpet, Sanatnagar, Hafeezpet, Lingampalli, Nagalapalli, Shankarpalli, Gullaguda, Chitgidda, Vikarabad, Godamgura, Dharur, Rukmapur, Tadur, Mantatti, Nawandgi, Kurgunta, Seram, Malkhaid Road and Chittapur stations, said a press release.

