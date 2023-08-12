Prof. Kodandaram and R.S. Praveen Kumar under house-arrest for support to Group-II aspirants

August 12, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Group-II recruitment examination postponement demand continued to hog the limelight with Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) founder M. Kodandaram and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president R.S. Praveen Kumar going on a day-long fast after they were kept under house-arrest by the police fearing that they would go to the Gun Park as announced.

The police did not allow them to leave their houses after they announced that they would go to the Gun Park to stage a dharna demanding postponement of the Group-II test as demanded by the candidates. However, they continued their protest at their residence till evening.

The police earlier barricaded all the routes leading to Gun Park in front of the Assembly fearing that Prof. Kodandaram and Mr. Praveen Kumar would lead the protests there. Traffic was thrown out of gear around the Assembly and Lakdikapul area as the police restricted the movement of the vehicles.

The former police officer also lashed out at the government for crushing people’s protests using police force. He said when BRS leaders wanted to protest the police would give them protection and assist them and the opposition leaders were suppressed. He alleged that the BRS leaders provoked the RTC employees to go to Raj Bhavan and the police made all the arrangements for it. “But when we protest the police crush us with brute force,” he alleged.