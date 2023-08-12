HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prof. Kodandaram and R.S. Praveen Kumar under house-arrest for support to Group-II aspirants

The two are not allowed to go to Gun Park

August 12, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Group-II recruitment examination postponement demand continued to hog the limelight with Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) founder M. Kodandaram and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president R.S. Praveen Kumar going on a day-long fast after they were kept under house-arrest by the police fearing that they would go to the Gun Park as announced.

The police did not allow them to leave their houses after they announced that they would go to the Gun Park to stage a dharna demanding postponement of the Group-II test as demanded by the candidates. However, they continued their protest at their residence till evening.

The police earlier barricaded all the routes leading to Gun Park in front of the Assembly fearing that Prof. Kodandaram and Mr. Praveen Kumar would lead the protests there. Traffic was thrown out of gear around the Assembly and Lakdikapul area as the police restricted the movement of the vehicles.

The former police officer also lashed out at the government for crushing people’s protests using police force. He said when BRS leaders wanted to protest the police would give them protection and assist them and the opposition leaders were suppressed. He alleged that the BRS leaders provoked the RTC employees to go to Raj Bhavan and the police made all the arrangements for it. “But when we protest the police crush us with brute force,” he alleged.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.