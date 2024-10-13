GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prof. G.N. Saibaba’s wish to spend quality time with family remained unfulfilled

His corneas were donated as part of organ donation

Published - October 13, 2024 07:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba

File photo of former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba | Photo Credit: PTI

Professor G.N. Saibaba, who passed away on Saturday (October 12, 2024) night, couldn’t spend quality time with his family members after getting acquitted as he spent most of the time visiting hospitals, said G. Ramadevudu, younger brother of Saibaba. 

Standing outside the mortuary at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad while Saibaba’s corneas were being harvested for organ donation, Mr. Ramadevudu recalled the distress his brother faced because of several illnesses. Family friends too said that the professor visited hospitals almost everyday. 

Immediately after getting released from jail, Mr. Saibaba went to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Mr. Ramadevudu alleged that Mr. Saibaba was not treated properly during his arrest and he also fell down from the wheelchair which led to injuries to shoulder muscles. Doctors said that the damage was irreversible. 

Mr. Saibaba left for Delhi from Hyderabad on August 30 to deal with his termination from Delhi University. However, after a week, he developed severe stomach pain and fever. Doctors said that his gallbladder had to be removed. 

“It was suggested that his gallbladder be removed before he was jailed. As tests were not conducted, medicines were not given properly and surgery was not performed, the severity increased,” alleged Mr. Ramadevudu. 

Mr. Saibaba got admitted at NIMS in Hyderabad as his family, friends stay in the city. He recovered quickly from the surgery and did fine for four days. Later, he picked up a fever, stomach pain, his brother said. Infection was detected and Mr. Saibaba suffered from internal bleeding. His organs stopped functioning.

Mr. Ramadevudu said that Mr. Saibaba suffered from a massive heart attack around 8.00 p.m. and could not survive it despite doctors attending him. 

Published - October 13, 2024 07:25 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / death

