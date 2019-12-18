Produce detained persons: HC to police

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the police department to present before it three persons, M. Sandeep, D. Devendra and M. Swapna, on Thursday in the wake of a habeas corpus petition expressing concern about their whereabouts.

The CMS president Anitha filed the petition seeking production of the three persons alleging that they were picked up by a posse of policemen in plainclothes from Naagaram of Keesara in the early hours of Wednesday. The petitioner said Devendra, a lawyer and Swapna, private employee, were office-bearers of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham while M. Sandeep was lawyer and Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika general secretary.

They were picked up when they were at the house of CMS general secretary Shilpa, the petitioner said. The petitioner’s counsel V. Raghunath told the bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy that a battery of police personnel descended on the house of Ms Shilpa around 5.30 a.m. They knocked on the doors but did not disclose their identity when inmates of the house sought to know who they were, the lawyer said.

When Devendra opened the door, the police entered the house and began searches without giving any reasons, the lawyer told the bench. The police personnel did not allow Ms. Devendra, who was in night dress, to change her clothes, the advocate alleged.

Without disclosing the reason for their detention, the police took away the two women. Except one policeman revealing that he was from Keesara police station, the others did not reveal their identity, the lawyer said.